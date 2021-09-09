UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California braces for fire-filled fall | Los Angeles Times

“Last year was seen as an insane year in California,” UCLA climate and fire scientist Park Williams said. “It may have been easy to say, ‘That’s a one-off event. We’re not going to see another year like 2020 for quite some time.’ And now, the very next year, we’re seeing a year similar.”

American myth driving some Latinos to support recall | Los Angeles Times

Elder’s appeal to a minority of Black and brown Californians with this message doesn’t surprise Jasmine Hill, an assistant professor of public policy and sociology at UCLA. “It’s a very alluring narrative, because it says that if I just keep working hard, this will work out for me,” she told me. Fundamentally, it assumes that poverty and deprivation are personal choices.

Half of LGBTQ workers have faced job discrimination | NBC News

The findings were published Tuesday in a report titled LGBT People’s Experiences of Workplace Discrimination and Harassment by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. It found that 46 percent of LGBTQ workers reported receiving unfair treatment at some point in their careers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity — including being passed over for a job, harassed at work, denied a promotion or raise, excluded from company events, denied additional hours or fired. (UCLA’s Brad Sears is quoted.)

State bill to stop garment industry wage theft passes Assembly | Los Angeles Times

By requiring an hourly wage, the bill bans the long-standing piece-rate system — 5 cents to sew a side seam, for instance, or 10 cents to sew a neck — that often adds up to less than $6 an hour, according to a 2016 UCLA study, while allowing employers to still offer productivity-based incentives to workers.

‘Havana syndrome’ and the mystery of microwaves | BBC News

Robert W. Baloh, a Professor of Neurology at UCLA, has long studied unexplained health symptoms. When he saw the Havana syndrome reports, he concluded they were a mass psychogenic condition. He compares this to the way people feel sick when they are told they have eaten tainted food even if there was nothing wrong with it — the reverse of the placebo effect.

Rare COVID mu variant concerns doctors | KTLA-TV

“This doesn’t mean it’s something that’s going to absolutely blow through our vaccines. It’s something we have to keep an eye on,” said Dr. Anne Rimion of the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health.

LAUSD’s mandatory COVID testing program | KNX-AM

“It’s a very unique testing program. The scale is unprecedented,” said Moira Inkelas, a professor of public health at UCLA … Researchers at UCLA have gotten funding from the National Institutes of Health to study how this surveillance testing affects in-school transmission and attendance and whether racial, ethnic and economic disparities play a role.

Black pedestrians cited for jaywalking at much higher rates | LAist

A recent study from UCLA found that Black residents are disproportionately hurt and killed in traffic crashes. Over five years of study, the data showed that one in every four people killed in a crash was either a Black or Latino pedestrian.

Newsom needs support of Latino voters to survive | National Public Radio

“That does not necessitate that Latinos are somehow more Republican than they ever have been. But it provides this really clear and explicit recognition that in order to engage them, you have to actually invest in them,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 2:10 mark).

9/11, immigration and national security | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The first thing that it did was the war on terror itself made a whole group of people — the people who practiced this one religion, Islam — be perceived as suspicious because of their religion. And we really saw the seeds of that in government policy, right from the outset,” said UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham (approx. 12:25 mark).

Changing winds offer hope for fighting Tahoe blaze | Guardian

“Wildfire smoke has a different chemical composition and different health effects than traffic pollution,” said the UCLA environmental health professor Yifang Zhu in a statement. She has also studied how the thick haze can contribute to the spread of COVID. “People who are exposed to air pollution containing high levels of particulate matter are more susceptible to COVID,” she said.

Company with Bezos as partner seeks formula for eternal life | EFE

Also joining this project is University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) professor Steve Horvath, who developed a “biological clock” that can accurately measure human aging. (Translated from Spanish.)

How COVID can affect your mouth | HealthDay News

“Regarding COVID-19 patients specifically, the important message is to maintain healthy oral health habits during their illness if they are able to do so,” said [UCLA’s] Dr. Edmond Hewlett, a spokesman for the American Dental Association who reviewed the findings. “Dry mouth significantly increases the risk for tooth decay, so brushing twice a day with a fluoridated toothpaste, flossing once a day, limiting snacking, and avoiding sugary foods and drinks are the best ways to maintain their oral health.”