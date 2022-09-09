UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Weird weather: Is California in for a hurricane? | Los Angeles Times

But whereas a hurricane is notable in and of itself … it’s only one of several weather challenges the state has faced this week … In Southern California, the heat wave was also accompanied by unusual “Miami-like humidity,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote in his blog, Weather West. (Swain was also quoted by Yahoo News and KQED-FM and was interviewed by CBC Radio.)

Political moderates having their moment | Los Angeles Times

“In the world of elected officials, there’s a break” — an empty spot separating left from right, [UCLA’s Chris] Tausanovitch said. “In the public, there’s no break. Instead, the most common place to be is in the middle.” Tausanovitch is among a group of political scientists who recently published a study that makes clear how important moderates are in American politics.

Children learn to cope with wildfire trauma | Kaiser Health News

“When you have these kids who have had these intense evacuations, experienced losses of life, complete destruction of property, it’s important they have social support,” said Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA–Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. Brymer said children also need coping tools to help them stay calm. These include maintaining routines, playing familiar games, exercising, or seeing a counselor.

Multiple sclerosis symptoms in women | Prevention

Women also tend to have a relapsing form of MS — meaning, symptoms get worse and then better, says Rhonda Voskuhl, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the UCLA Multiple Sclerosis Program, while men with MS typically “get to a certain disability level in a shorter period of time.”

Increase in homelessness among L.A. Latinos | LAist

L.A. County’s latest official count of its unhoused population shows homelessness rising among Latino communities at a much faster pace than in other groups … “When COVID-19 hit, we saw that it had a really big disproportionate impact on communities of color, and that the Latino community was particularly hard hit,” said UCLA researcher Melissa Chinchilla, who has studied Latino homelessness in L.A … A recent UCLA study found that Latinos were about half as likely as white Californians to have applied for and to have received rent relief.