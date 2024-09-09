UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s easy in hindsight to say, ‘Well, they should have done more,’” said Adam Winkler, a law professor and gun policy expert at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But how many times do police get these leads that people are saying things online that are intercepted as threats that don’t lead to that kind of violence?” (Winkler was also featured by USA Today and MSNBC.)

Ron Avi Astor, professor at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs and School of Education, said once officials determine there is not an immediate threat, they often do not continue to follow up. Astor also claimed a common goal among shooters is to impose terror on a national level.

Andrew Fuligni is a psychology professor and leads the Adolescent Development Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles. Science’s understanding of the adolescent brain is much different than it was 10 years ago, he says, and what the teen mind needs is connection, discovery and exploration. The motivation and rewards system is highly active, pumping out higher levels of dopamine than those seen in earlier childhood or in adulthood.

“There’s an old saying in medicine,” said Dr. Andrew Leuchter, director of UCLA’s TMS Clinical and Research Service. “The plural of ‘anecdote’ is not ‘data.’”

Researchers at UCLA set out to study the issue from all angles. They have spent 27 years examining data from 311 land-based species to understand how birds deal with climate change. The results were startling, especially when they saw how these species were using all three strategies collectively. (UCLA’s Monte Neate-Clegg and Morgan Tingley were quoted.)

“What we end up counting is really just the tip of the iceberg. Heat exacerbates a host of underlying conditions, from diabetes to various forms of mental illness to pulmonary respiratory issues. We often don’t record that as heat-related,” said UCLA’s Bharat Venkat (approx. 1:10 mark).

The fire has “room to grow now in essentially three directions and there are population centers and pretty dense, dry vegetation in between those population centers,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a Saturday briefing. (Swain was also featured by Axios.)

But experts say we likely undercount heat-related fatalities, underestimating the true toll of extreme weather. “Heat waves don’t get the respect they deserve,” says Dr. David Eisenman, a professor at UCLA. “They are the most common natural disaster.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl) As Greece attempts to recover from the recent destructive wildfires around Athens, Southern Californians facing our own heat wave should take note of the pattern that enabled them. It should be well-known by now: sprawl into the urban-wildland interface where development collides with nature, the corresponding replacement of grass, shrubs and other plants native to the area with many more trees for shade, then strain on the land thanks to drought, record high heat and wind, intensified by climate change.

“We all know that schools are already cash strapped to provide the resources they need for teaching and learning,” said Kelly Turner, who leads the Center for Heat Resilient Communities based at UCLA. “The fact that our schools are not climate ready is going to be a huge cost that we’re going to have to contend with as a state.”

Glen MacDonald, a professor of geography at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that for all its ferocity, the Line fire was not a surprise. Two years of strong precipitation set off abundant growth of grasses and leafy shrubs. Then a hot summer dried it all out, creating “just perfect fuel.”

Visible police presence can help deter some crime, but is costly and police and guards can’t cover every train and every station, said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, who has researched transit security. Cameras are helpful mostly to identify a suspect after a crime, but are often not a successful deterrent because they’re so ubiquitous that people don’t even notice them, she said.

“The immigrant becomes the boogeyman,” said Richard Hasen, an expert on elections law at [the UCLA School of Law]. “It provides a means of delegitimizing Democratic victories and creates a path for challenging them.”

A report by the UCLA Civil Rights Project in 2018 showed private schools across the country still lagging in diversity, and where White students continue to have the most “isolated intergroup experiences.” Yet in the decades since Battle and Fitzgerald graduated in 1967 and 1968, respectively, private schools have, to an extent, witnessed increasing racial and ethnic diversity.

Spurred by a 1981 lawsuit, New Jersey has narrowed the funding gap between its richest and poorest districts and was the first state to mandate preschool education for at-risk students. But it remains the seventh most segregated state for Black and Latino students, according to an April analysis by the Civil Rights Projects at the University of California, Los Angeles.