UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Trump’s strike-busting remarks could come back to haunt him | The Atlantic

Unions can be powerful forces in elections for their sheer ability to mobilize people to turn out to vote, Tobias Higbie, a labor historian at UCLA, told me. He also noted that union voters aren’t a monolith: The country’s 14 million union members vote with different priorities.

How AC made us expect Arizona to feel the same as Maine | New York Times

An essential part of what is going on here is that air-conditioning has homogenized our indoor spaces, said Michael Osman, an associate professor of architectural history at UCLA.

Venting can make friends like you better — if you do it right | Phys.org

Venting about your frustrations with one friend to another isn't necessarily cathartic, but it can make the friend you're talking to like and treat you better, UCLA psychologists say. Their experiments show that under certain conditions, it can be an effective form of competition that makes listeners feel closer to the person venting and like the target less. (UCLA’s Jaimie Krems was quoted.)

Kamala Harris’ campaign merch may be a marketing win | Business Insider

Hal Hershfield, a professor of marketing, behavioral decision-making and psychology at UCLA, echoed Grose's sentiments. "Collaborations like these could certainly help to energize the base and bring in more money for the campaign, " Hershfield said.

Sweden reports first case of mpox virus outside Africa | Fox News

“I can tell you we know a lot about monkeypox in the context of low-resource settings, places like DRC. We really need to be humble about what we know about how this virus is going to be spreading and what the potential is for global spread in a high-resource setting,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also featured by KTTV-TV.)