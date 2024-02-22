On Feb. 21, Wasserman Dean Christina (Tina) Christie issued a statement in response to charges of alleged misconduct made against a staff member in the Early Care and Education (ECE) program. That message, as well as the support and resources we are offering the ECE community, is available on the ECE website.
Message about Early Care and Education matter
