Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt shared the following message with the campus community to mark Veterans Day and celebrate Bruins who serve or have served in the U.S. military.

Dear Bruin Community:

On Monday, Nov. 11, our nation will celebrate Veterans Day. This day offers a special moment for us to recognize those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, celebrate these heroes for their bravery and achievements, and thank them for their sacrifices.

While Veterans Day is a tribute to all who have served, the holiday also invites us to recognize the Veterans within our own UCLA community. Having given much to our country, they are now bringing to UCLA their considerable talents, experience and commitment to the common good.

This Monday, Nov. 4, all Bruin Veterans and active service members, UCLA ROTC students and family members of service members are invited to a special Veterans Day luncheon on campus. Those interested in attending should email EventRSVP@specialevents.ucla.edu for more information.

Just as our nation’s Veterans have served our country, UCLA is working to serve them. Veterans Initiatives & Partnerships, the UCLA/VA Veteran Family Wellness Center, the School of Law Veterans Legal Clinic, UCLA Health Operation Mend, our Veterans Resource Center and other programs help us support Veterans at UCLA, in Los Angeles and beyond.

In recent years, we have expanded these resources, adding new staff to the legal clinic and partnering with UCLA Extension to offer free classes for Veterans. These initiatives have contributed to UCLA being recognized as U.S. News and World Report’s #1 public university for Veterans for eight years in a row.

Over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, I encourage members of our community to reflect on the service of our Veterans and to express appreciation to those they know personally. Veterans represent a rich diversity of backgrounds and identities, united by their dedication to our country.

On Veterans Day, may we honor them and draw inspiration from their selfless service.

Sincerely,

Darnell Hunt

Interim Chancellor