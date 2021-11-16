The world’s most influential researchers include 43 UCLA scholars.
- Carrie Bearden, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
- Matthew Budoff, medicine
- Jun Chen, bioengineering
- Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine
- Giovanni Coppola, neuroscience and human behavior
- Michelle Craske, psychology
- Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry
- Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
- David Eisenberg, chemistry
- Richard Finn, medicine
- Gregg Fonarow, medicine
- Edward Garon, medicine
- Daniel Geschwind, neurology
- Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
- Sander Greenland, epidemiology
- Ron Hays, medicine
- Steve Horvath, biostatistics
- Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
- Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences
- Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry
- Baljit Khakh, physiology
- Nathan Kraft, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Dennis Lettenmaier, geography
- Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering
- Roger Lo, medicine
- Jake Lusis, medicine
- Bengt Muthen, education
- Stanley Osher, mathematics
- Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
- Matteo Pellegrini, molecular, cell and developmental biology
- Mason Porter, mathematics
- Steven Reise, psychology
- Antoni Ribas, medicine
- Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Jeffrey Saver, neurology
- Michael Sawaya, molecular biology
- Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
- Marc Suchard, biostatistics
- Kang Wang, electrical engineering
- Edward Wright, astronomy
- Yang Yang, materials science and engineering
- Wotao Yin, mathematics
- Jeffrey Zink, inorganic chemistry