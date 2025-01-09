Key takeaways Both intuition and past research suggest that whether people deem someone trustworthy depends on that person’s past behavior and reputation for betrayal.

In a series of experiments, psychologists found that subjects regarded those who previously exhibited that behavior as less trustworthy. However, when the betrayal benefited them or had no effect on them, participants regarded the betrayer as trustworthy.

This pattern was largely consistent across the types of relationships studied: friendships, romantic relationships and professional relationships.

Imagine this scenario: Two people cheat on their partners with each other and then leave their partners to be together. Should they trust each other, or “once a cheater, always a cheater”?

Intuition and past research suggest that whether people deem someone trustworthy depends on that person’s past behavior and reputation for betrayal. But now, new work from psychologists at UCLA and Oklahoma State University is helping to explain why people might nevertheless trust certain cheaters and other betrayers.

When we benefit from someone’s betrayal, we tend to still regard that person as inherently trustworthy, the psychologists reported in a study published in Evolution and Human Behavior. Their experiments found that, although subjects tended to regard people who betrayed others as generally less trustworthy, when a person’s betrayal benefited the subject, that person was still thought to be worthy of trust.

At question is the role concepts like “trustworthiness” play in our relationships. According to the research team, inferences about someone’s trustworthiness are used for making adaptive choices — that is, choices that benefit us. So, while people might be attuned to whether someone has betrayed others in the past, the researchers predicted that people would also be attuned to certain relationship-based factors that impact how that person is viewed/trusted.

“Making decisions about whom to trust based only on whether that person has betrayed someone else might not be the best way to determine whether or not I can trust someone,” said study co-author and UCLA professor of psychology Jaimie Krems.

“Sure, if someone betrays other people, that could be a valuable cue that they might betray me — but not always. For example, think about that friend who always tells you other friends’ secrets but doesn’t share yours. This friend is betraying other people but enriching you with information,” Krems added.

This was the researchers’ main contention: The mind should be attuned to whether someone has a reputation for betrayal, yes, but also to how someone’s betrayal affects you.

The researchers designed experiments to test whether people deemed targets more trustworthy when the targets avoided betrayal — but also when the betrayal had different impacts on the subject.

In one series of experiments, participants were randomly assigned to read one of three vignettes describing their interaction with a target. The first experiment involved sharing secrets among friends, while the second involved romantic infidelity. The third described an interaction in the context of international relations, with participants acting as CIA agents attempting to cultivate a French official as a source.

The targets exhibited one of three behaviors: they did not betray anyone when they had the opportunity; they betrayed another person to the participant or betrayed the participant to someone else. For example, some targets did not share a secret, others shared a secret about someone else with the participant, and still others shared the participant’s secret with a third party. After reading the vignettes, participants rated the target’s trustworthiness on a 7-point scale with questions such as, “I would trust the target to keep my secrets.”

As intuition would predict, across all types of relationships, participants regarded targets as more trustworthy if they did not betray anyone and less trustworthy if they did. But people who betrayed were not all deemed equally untrustworthy. When betrayal benefited the participants, they still considered the target trustworthy. This pattern was largely consistent across friendships, romantic relationships and professional relationships.

The findings upheld the researchers’ hypothesis that judgments of trustworthiness are partly a reflection of the person’s disposition and idiosyncratic factors specific to the participant and the person at hand.

The findings show that while people might start with lofty ideals when it comes to trusting people, what they do in practice is often based more on self-interest.

The research was funded by the National Science Foundation.