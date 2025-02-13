Join UCLA and UC ANR climate scientist Daniel Swain this evening as he monitors a strong storm over California. The storm’s heaviest rain is anticipated during the discussion, along with the highest risk of flooding and debris slides in burn areas.

YouTube Office Hours with Daniel Swain

Thursday, Feb. 13, 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET

Get a preview of Swain’s comments from his blog post today: