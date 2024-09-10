Wildfire season is picking up the pace in the Western U.S., including Southern California’s Line Fire, Bridge Fire and Airport Fire, and concerning developments for Nevada’s Davis Fire. Join UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. PT to get updates and climate context (video below).

“I'll discuss the rapidly evolving wildfire situation in Southern California as well as the ‘particularly dangerous’ conditions unfolding on the Davis Fire south of Reno, Nevada.”

YouTube ‘Office Hours’ with Daniel Swain

Tuesday, Sept. 10

3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET