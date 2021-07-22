More than 1 in 5 California adults said they “never” or only “sometimes” followed state guidelines restricting group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s among the early findings from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey, published by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

The 2021 CHIS COVID-19 Preliminary Estimates Dashboard uses survey data collected during March and April, including responses to questions about how frequently people wore face coverings and washed their hands, and whether respondents practiced physical distancing or gathered with people from outside of their household.

The survey also asked whether respondents planned to get the vaccine or if they had already received at least one dose, as well as how the pandemic affected their job status and personal finances.

Another finding: Adults with the lowest incomes were more than twice as likely as those with the highest incomes to ever test positive for COVID-19. Among adults with incomes below the federal poverty level, 25.1% had received at least one positive test result for COVID-19, compared with just 12.0% of adults whose incomes were three times the poverty level or higher.

