In a free webinar at 3 p.m. PST on Thursday, Dec. 10, four UCLA experts will discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest understanding of how the disease affects the body, and what therapies and vaccines are on the horizon.
The webinar, “COVID and the Path Forward,” is presented by the UCLA Technology Development Group. Admission is free; advance registration is required.
The panelists are:
- Dr. Grace Aldrovandi, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Paul Krogstad, professor of pediatric infectious diseases, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital
- Melody Man Hing Li, UCLA assistant professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics
- Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health