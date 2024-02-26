The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research has launched the Data Equity Center to help ensure that historically marginalized populations and their needs are more accurately represented in the vast pools of information government, business and philanthropy are using to make crucial decisions.

The Data Equity Center will provide no-cost assistance to organizations and agencies across the United States by leveraging the experience, skills and knowledge of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research along with dozens of additional experts in survey and data science.

“We’re going to provide consulting services to promote data equity that will inform, support and promote systems becoming more representative, inclusive and collaborative with the communities they serve,” said AJ Scheitler, director of the Data Equity Center, who is also director of development, engagement and strategic planning at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Read the full news release about the Data Equity Center.