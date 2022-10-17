Dr. Arleen Brown, professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Brown, who is also co-director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute and chief of the division of general internal medicine and health services research at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, was one of 100 new members announced today during the academy’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

She was recognized as “a pioneer in understanding how community, policy, health system, and individual factors contribute to racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and stroke in multiethnic communities. Throughout the pandemic, she has applied this expertise to enhance vaccine uptake and improve recovery from COVID-19.”

Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.

Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine and related policy and inspires positive actions across sectors.

