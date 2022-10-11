A new program at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science aims to provide a robust STEM curriculum for students from underserved Los Angeles Unified School District high schools.

The Mathematics Achievement Program, which is free of charge for admitted students, will bring high schoolers to UCLA’s campus for advanced math lessons and hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program, which runs three Saturdays per month from October through May, will also provide complimentary transportation, meals and school supplies.

This program was made possible by financial support from the Eugene and Marilyn Stein Family Foundation. Eugene Stein is a UCLA alumnus and a longtime member of the dean’s executive board at UCLA Engineering. It is also supported by a five-year commitment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and by Amazon and Northrop Grumman.

The program is spearheaded by the engineering school’s Center for Excellence in Engineering and Diversity as part of its commitment to build sustainable, quality STEM education for K–12 students.

Nearly 40 ninth and 10th grade students were chosen for the program’s first year. They will take part in hands-on projects led by UCLA Engineering students and faculty, in addition to lab tours, field trips and panel discussions featuring industry collaborators, many of whom are UCLA alumni.

