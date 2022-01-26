The online master’s degree program at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering is ranked No. 1 for veterans in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list of the best online engineering programs.

UCLA Engineering is also rated the No. 1 online engineering program among public universities and No. 2 overall among more than 100 programs surveyed.

Established in 2007, UCLA Engineering’s Master of Science in Engineering Online program has conferred more than 1,200 master’s degrees and has consistently been ranked first or second in the country since 2014 by U.S. News & World Report. Students in the program can earn a master’s degree in two years through classes that are delivered completely online. The classes, which are taught by the same faculty who teach on campus, are designed for engineering professionals seeking to advance their skill sets and career opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for providing equitable and inclusive access to UCLA’s excellent engineering education to our veterans and other students,” said Jayathi Murthy, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of UCLA Engineering. “Our online program allows them the flexibility to pursue a full-time career while earning a highly coveted degree in support of the university’s mission — education, research and public service."

The program has nearly 500 students currently enrolled, and more than 60 UCLA Engineering faculty members and lecturers teach in the program across 17 specialized areas of study. Students can choose a specific focus or multidisciplinary track that best fits their professional needs. Graduates from the program have assumed leadership roles in public and private sectors, with some starting their own entrepreneurial ventures.

In addition to a versatile curriculum that includes engineering management, data science, systems engineering and reliability engineering, UCLA Engineering also offers non-degree certificate programs in cybersecurity, engineering entrepreneurship and power systems.

Only regionally accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated. The report did not include schools that were temporarily offering distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rankings are based on an analysis of 112 online programs, which are graded using five categories: student and faculty engagement in the program, faculty credentials and training, the opinions of experts from academia, services and technologies available to students, and student excellence.