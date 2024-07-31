Key takeaways UCLA offered fall 2024 admission to more than 13,100 high school seniors and 6,000 transfer applicants.

The number of first-year California students admitted rose 2.5% to 8,795, with increases in first-generation students and those from low-income families.

Among admitted first-year California students, 37% are from historically underrepresented groups.

UCLA has offered admission for fall 2024 to 8,795 first-year California-resident students, an increase of 2.5%, or 209 students, over last year.

The number of first-year students from underrepresented groups also grew, while their proportion among all admitted first-year California residents remained unchanged from fall 2023, at 37% — the highest proportion of underrepresented students in a UCLA admitted first-year class in more than three decades.

Overall, UCLA offered admission to more than 13,100 high school seniors and 6,000 transfer applicants.

The proportion of admitted California Community College students from underrepresented groups rose to 36% of the total, up from 35% last year, driven in part by an increase in admissions of Latino transfer students to 29% from 27%.

“We’re delighted by the broad diversity of backgrounds and the academic quality of both our admitted first-year and transfer student class,” said Gary Clark, UCLA’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Our outreach and recruitment partnerships with underserved high schools, California community colleges and community-based organizations have allowed us to broaden access and opportunity for in-state students all across California.”

The socioeconomic diversity of admitted freshman and transfer students also remained strong. UCLA increased the number of admitted first-year Californians who come from low-income families to 2,765, up from 2,681 in 2023. Similarly, first-generation students — those on track to be the first in their families to graduate from a four-year college — rose to 2,766 from 2,625.

Admissions data for all nine UC undergraduate campuses and the UC system are available from the University of California Office of the President.