The American Association for the Advancement of Science, which is the world’s largest scientific society, today named four UCLA faculty members to its new 2021 class of fellows. Since 1874, the AAAS, which publishes the journal Science, has chosen members or their distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications.

UCLA’s new fellows are:

Joseph Loo, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College and of biological chemistry in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Loo is a member of the UCLA-Department of Energy Institute for Genomics and Proteomics and the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute. His research expertise includes the development of bioanalytical mass spectrometry methods for the structural characterization of proteins and their application for proteomics and disease biomarkers. He published more than 325 scientific publications and serves as the editor-in-chief for the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry. Before he joined UCLA, Loo was group leader of the biological mass spectrometry and proteomics team at Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical (currently Pfizer Global Research) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and worked at Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis/Pfizer for nearly 10 years before joining UCLA’s faculty.

Rafail Ostrovsky, a distinguished professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and a distinguished professor of mathematics. He conducts research on cryptography, computer security, streaming algorithms, network algorithms, and search and classification problems of large-scale, high-dimensional data. He has been elected a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE, and the International Association for Cryptologic Research, and a foreign member of Academia Europaea. His honors include the 2017 Technical Achievement Award from the IEEE Computer Society and the 2018 RSA Conference Award for Excellence in Mathematics. Since joining the UCLA faculty in 2003 as a full professor, he has advised 28 doctoral students and supervised seven postdoctoral scholars. Ostrovsky is also the director of the interdisciplinary Center for Information and Computation Security.

William Sandoval, a professor at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies. He is the faculty director of the school’s Educational Leadership Program. His expertise includes how children’s ideas about knowledge influence and are influenced by their learning in school, particularly in science; teaching practices that develop scientific reasoning; how computational technologies can support science learning, especially in supporting children’s access to and analysis of scientific data; and design-based research methods in education. Sandoval has published widely across the fields of learning sciences, educational psychology, science education and cognitive development. He is a past president and elected fellow of the International Society of the Learning Sciences and elected fellow of the International Society for Design and Development in Education.

Nicholas Blurton-Jones, a professor emeritus, who earned his doctorate from Oxford University in 1962. He was a Fulbright Psychiatry Scholar at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, was at the University of London Institute of Child Health from 1963 to 1981, and joined UCLA’s faculty in 1981 as a professor of education, anthropology and psychiatry. His research expertise includes behavioral ecology of foraging peoples; human ethology and ecology; evolutionary theory and longitudinal and cross-cultural patterns of mother-infant interaction, with special attention to the child’s contribution to the relationship and the need for better evidence before we assume effects of parents. He has applied methods and frameworks from biology to his studies of human behavior.

A total of 564 scholars were selected as fellows this year. They will be honored this month in the journal Science and in person later this year, when it is safer to do so.