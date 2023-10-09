Dr. Gerardo Moreno, chair of the UCLA Department of Family Medicine and a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

The distinction is among the highest honors in the fields of medicine and health. New members are elected by their peers through a process that recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and community service.

Moreno is executive director of UCLA PRIME-LA, the medical school’s concurrent M.D. and master’s joint-degree program, which develops diverse physician leaders who address the needs of underserved communities through patient care, public policy and research. He is a clinician investigator whose current research focuses on studying effective health care delivery in communities for uninsured vulnerable populations, including undocumented residents and older adults.

The academy recognized Moreno for “being one of the most influential young Latino academic leaders in family medicine and health care. He has implemented successful research initiatives and programs that enable and mentor minority students and advocates for state and federal policies that diversify the health care workforce, anchored in caring for high-risk patients in underserved communities.”

“I am honored to be elected to the National Academy of Medicine, a recognition that underscores my enduring dedication to primary care research and advocacy, nurturing tomorrow’s workforce, mentorship rooted in community and my unwavering commitment to the people we serve,” Moreno said. “My journey, originating from two generations of California farmworkers, is an acknowledgement of the sacrifices of those before me. I proudly carry a rich heritage that has taught me that anything is possible (Si se puede!) with a village, dedication and hard work.”

Moreno joins 42 UCLA faculty members previously elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

“I am proud to join others in recognizing the impactful contributions Dr. Moreno has made in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Steven Dubinett, dean of the medical school and UCLA associate vice chancellor for research. “His election to the National Academy of Medicine reflects faculty’s abiding commitment to fostering excellence in medical education and research to advance equitable health care.”