Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.

UCLA Health joined Providence, Keck Medicine of USC, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai to launch a public service campaign called BetterTogether.Health. The announcements have themes such as, “Life may be on pause. Your health isn’t.,” “Thanks L.A. for doing your part” and “Get care when you need it.”

Among issues the educational campaign is addressing are the growing concerns by health professionals that many people are not seeking needed medical advice and assistance when it is critical to do so. Health care providers remain committed and available to serving the community’s health care needs — including emergency, primary, specialty and urgent care.

“Those caring for patients in our hospitals, urgent care centers, clinics, testing centers and through telemedicine have responded with remarkable dedication, resilience and skill,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System. “The health of our community continues as our number one priority, and we are prepared to address all health care needs.”

