Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida tonight, with deadly storm surges projected as high as 20 feet in some locations. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain will discuss the major hurricane in his live briefing tonight, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. PT, including a real-time satellite “tour” to explain current circumstances.

The conversation will include climate context for Helene, as well as for the fire weather currently plaguing California. Swain will discuss the state’s extended dry, unusually warm weather and the implications for fire season.

YouTube ‘Office Hours’ with Daniel Swain

Thursday, Sept. 26

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Join the briefing live to drop your questions in the chat, or watch the recording at the same link any time after it airs.