Amy Lohmann, a lecturer and clinical faculty member at the UCLA School of Nursing who for more than a decade prepared thousands of nursing students for professional careers, died Aug. 14 in Frisco, Texas. She was 46.

The cause was metastatic breast cancer, according to her family.

Lohmann earned her master’s degree in nursing at UCLA in 2005, then worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner for the Facey Medical Foundation and at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She returned to the nursing school in 2012 to serve as a lecturer while continuing to treat pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital.

“She was an outstanding teacher, always had a smile on her face, and supported and advocated for our [pediatric nurse practitioner] students and the pediatric patients under her care,” said Nancy Pike, professor and director of research at the UCLA School of Nursing. “She will be dearly missed.”

