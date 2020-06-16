UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital has been recognized for its broad excellence in pediatric care in the 2020–21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, published today by U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital ranked among the best in the nation in seven pediatric specialties: diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology, cancer, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, and orthopedics.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized for the extraordinary contributions of our physicians, nurses, therapists and highly skilled team of health care professionals who consistently provide world-class care to our pediatric patients,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System, which includes Mattel Children’s Hospital. “These rankings reflect the hospital’s commitment to pediatric patient– and family-centered care designed to provide the best possible outcomes.”

The annual U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals assessment is based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology takes into account patient outcomes, a hospital’s available clinical resources and its compliance with best practices.

“This recognition is testament to the compassionate care and state-of-the-art therapies we provide that support children with a wide range of health conditions,” said Dr. Sherin Devaskar, physician-in-chief of Mattel Children’s Hospital and holder of UCLA’s Mattel Executive Endowed Chair in the department of pediatrics.

Since the U.S. News rankings were first published in 2007, Mattel Children’s Hospital’s pediatric specialty departments have been consistently ranked among the nation’s best. The hospital, located within Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, and its support programs aim to provide sophisticated, compassionate care to children during routine visits, as well as when more complex care is needed.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic, children have health care needs ranging from routine vaccinations to life-saving surgery and chemotherapy,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are designed to help parents find quality medical care for a sick child and inform families’ conversations with pediatricians.”

In addition to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, UCLA Health provides general and specialty pediatric services at more than 40 community clinics throughout Southern California. A list of UCLA Health’s pediatric medical offices is available here.