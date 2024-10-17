The limits of the laws of physics were explored at a special discussion on quantum sensing and the potential utility of these revolutionary concepts and devices.

Led by Miguel García-Garibay, senior dean of the UCLA College and dean of physical sciences, the panel of UCLA faculty and California NanoSystems Institute members included:

Prineha Narang, professor of physical sciences in the UCLA College and of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering

professor of physical sciences in the UCLA College and of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering Sergio Carbajo, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and of physics and astronomy

assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and of physics and astronomy Suzanne Paulson, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences

professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences Andrea Bertozzi, distinguished professor of mathematics and aerospace engineering

“Sensors, in interacting with the environment, provide us with a measurable response. Introducing quantum mechanical phenomena to sensor technology will affect our decisions about the water we drink and the air we breathe based on the best possible data synthesized by quantum sensors operating at the limit of the laws of physics,” Narang said.

Topics explored included:

Why is UCLA ahead of the curve on quantum sensing?

How do we find the right problem to solve as part of new quantum sensing methods?

And ultimately, why quantum?

Read the full release on the the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA website.