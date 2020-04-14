The Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law has compiled an expansive online resource that tracks issues at the intersection of the novel coronavirus pandemic and food law and policy.

Crafted in collaboration with the law school’s Hugh and Hazel Darling Law Library, the guide, “COVID-19 and Food Law,” is a resource for scholars, researchers, officials, lawyers and other members of the public who seek information on matters of heightened interest during the public health crisis, including food security and safety, supply chain maintenance and the safety of farm or food-service workers.

It includes links to food-related official guidance from state, federal, global and private agencies; a list of proposed and enacted state and federal legislation; and selected articles that focus on pandemic-related issues including food and the economy, diet and nutrition, feeding low-income children and environmental impact. It also offers links to open-access repositories of media reports related to COVID-19 and food law and policy.

Read the full article on the UCLA Law website, which includes a link to the guide.