UCLA’s efforts to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus after a year of remote learning and working due to the COVID-19 crisis have been recognized with a Gold Titan Business Award in the area of university public relations and communications.

The Office of Strategic Communications’ 2021–22 Return to Campus campaign featured a broad array of dynamic in-person and online events and activities aimed at instilling a sense of togetherness, optimism and reflection following the challenging time apart.

Working with experiential marketing firm Manifold, the UCLA team designed a program that fostered community-building and included the launch of UCLA’s First Thursdays, an ongoing, festive monthly event to help revitalize Westwood Village and restore the longstanding link between the campus and the neighborhood, and a public showing of media artist Refik Anadol’s “Moments of Reflection” to inspire personal contemplation on the pandemic’s impact.