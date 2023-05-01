UCLA researchers have received six grants totaling $9.5 million from the California Department of Cannabis Control. The two-year awards will support research on a broad range of topics, from the potency and effects of cannabis products to the financial health of California’s cannabis market.

The faculty members who received the grants represent the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, UCLA College, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and UCLA Anderson School of Management, and all are members of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids.

The UCLA grants represent nearly half of the $20 million that the cannabis control department presented to 16 academic institutions to further scientific understanding of cannabis and to inform efforts to shape public policy related to the evolving legal cannabis market.

The single largest grant to UCLA, a total of $2 million, will support a study of the potency and potential psychoactive and therapeutic effects of synthetic cannabinoids led by professors Neil Garg, Kendall Houk and Yi Tang.

