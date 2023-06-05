Dr. Steven Dubinett, a leader in the fields of pulmonology and translational research, has been named dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dubinett, who was associate vice chancellor for research at UCLA and senior associate dean for translational research at the Geffen School of Medicine, is a founding director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute, which is a consortium of four Los Angeles institutions that are enhancing the translation of basic research into drugs, medical devices, tools and interventions that improve health. He joined the medical school’s faculty in 1988 and has served as interim dean since September 2021. He was selected following a national search.

Darnell Hunt, UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost, in an announcement to the campus community, wrote, “Dean Dubinett is well-equipped to helm the DGSOM and to advance its strategic goals — including partnering with colleagues to deepen the school’s commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in alignment with UCLA’s overall focus on inclusive excellence; elevating the school’s profile in academic research; and expanding its engagement with underserved communities in Los Angeles.”

Dr. John Mazziotta, UCLA’s vice chancellor for health sciences and CEO of UCLA Health, said, “Dean Dubinett has demonstrated a strong capacity for advancing basic, translational, clinical and community-engaged research at the DGSOM. His decades of experience in research administration and translational science will enable him to serve the research and clinical mission areas of the school well.

“Perhaps most importantly, he has a long history of commitment to collaborative partnerships with colleagues and mentorship of graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and junior faculty.”

“We stand at the threshold of transformative opportunities in research, education and equitable patient care,” Dubinett said. “I am truly honored and privileged to lead the David Geffen School of Medicine, an integral contributor to the nation’s leading public university which resides in one of the most diverse communities in the nation.”

Dubinett earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UCLA and a fellowship in pulmonology medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. After joining the UCLA faculty, he focused on translational lung cancer research. From 2006 to 2021, he served as the chief of the Division of Pulmonary Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, Clinical Immunology and Allergy.

He serves on the editorial boards of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, Cancer Prevention Research and Frontiers in Immunology, and he received a lifetime achievement award from the American Thoracic Society in 2023.