Key takeaways: 86% of young people in a Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA study said they want to achieve the American dream in some capacity — but indicate finances are a significant barrier.

74% say it’s harder for their generation to achieve happiness compared to previous generations.

50% of respondents say social media has the biggest influence on how they view the American dream, ranked above movies, TV shows, news, podcasts or other forms of media. And more than half of young people (54%) say they want to see more characters dealing with finances or money-related issues in movies and TV shows.

Teens and young adults still want many traditional aspects of the American dream – including financial success as a result of hard work, and happiness – but they remain skeptical of its achievability due to economic obstacles, according to a new report from the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA.

The study surveyed 1,500 young people ages 14-27. Respondents closely reflected the U.S. Census in terms of race and gender. The vast majority (86%) said they still find the American dream desirable, but more than half (60%) said it would be difficult for them personally to achieve it. Economic challenges were reported as the primary barrier to achieving the American dream.

Those with lower socioeconomic status were less likely to report believing that the American dream is achievable and realistic in today’s society — a finding in line with Pew Research’s data last year, which garnered responses from lower-income Americans across age groups.

“Young people today still really want financial security and independence, but many feel like the cards are stacked against them and the system is rigged,” said Yalda Uhls, adjunct professor in psychology at UCLA and CEO of CSS. “It’s no wonder messaging around ‘class consciousness’ went viral in the aftermath of the United Healthcare CEO shooting, and why those conversations are being continued amid President Trump’s inauguration and wildfires consuming countless homes in L.A. and beyond.”

When asked which platforms had the biggest influence on how they viewed the American dream, approximately half (50.4%) ranked social media No. 1, above movies, TV shows, podcasts, news or other content. Elon Musk and Donald Trump were cited most frequently when participants were asked to list someone whose lifestyle inspires them and who they want to be like. Other frequently mentioned names included Kim Kardashian, Mr. Beast, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Cuban.

When asked how they would redefine the American dream, young people ranked good mental and physical health, followed by financial stability, as most important, while traditional aspects of the American dream such as owning a home, getting married and having kids ranked much lower on the list. Seventy-four percent agreed with a statement presented in the survey that it’s harder for their generation to achieve happiness compared to previous generations.

“For many people in my generation, homeownership feels completely out of the realm of possibility, and the idea of having kids when we can’t afford to take care of ourselves seems ridiculous, if not immoral,” Atlas Burrus, the Gen Z-aged author, said of the study. “Most of us are just trying to survive, go to school and go to work while the world is literally burning.”

Young people also want this reality to be expressed on screen: More than half (54%) said they want more realistic portrayals of finances in TV shows and movies, rather than oft-depicted glamorized, effortless lifestyles. And when asked what types of challenges they want to see characters in movies and TV shows dealing with, mental health and financial struggles rose to the top.

“Engaging young audiences will require making stories that they can relate to,” CSS research director Alisha Hines said. “And right now, the reality is approximately 1 in 3 adolescents live in families at less than twice the federal poverty line, and over half of Gen Zers say they are extremely worried about not having enough money and feel anxious or on-edge nearly every day.”