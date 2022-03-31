UCLA scholars have published two new reports on the future of California, as part of the California 100 initiative.

One paper, issued by the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, focuses on recommendations for transportation and urban planning. The authors describe policy alternatives around four possible scenarios:

Residents will need cars to get around.

There will be more city living and lots of traffic.

Multiple modes of travel will be available, but car travel remains the primary one.

It’s easy to get around without a car.

The second, produced by the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, cityLAB UCLA and the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, puts forth policy suggestions based on two interrelated factors: how much (and where) housing is built, and how much planners prioritize social and racial equity.

The transportation and housing reports were published in concert with two other California 100 analyses, one on energy and the other on technology. Nine additional reports are expected to be published this spring.

Read more about the UCLA-led California 100 reports here.