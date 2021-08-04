The UCLA Foundation board of directors elected two new members to two-year terms that began July 1. The volunteer-led board, along with UCLA leadership, is made up of 25 members who share their expertise, influence and generosity with the entire Bruin community. Engaged in areas across the campus, directors participate in and promote philanthropy for UCLA. The board oversees the UCLA Investment Company (which manages the foundation endowment and assets) and sets the annual payout rate.

Julio Herrera, who graduated in 1982, has served as the portfolio manager of Oaktree’s Emerging Markets Opportunities and Emerging Markets Debt Total Return strategies since its inception. In addition to overseeing a diverse team of investment professionals, he sits on Oaktree’s senior leadership council and the Global Credit strategy’s investment committee. Throughout his 30-plus years in asset management, Herrera has played a leading role in many of the largest debt restructurings in the emerging markets. Prior to joining Oaktree in 2012, he was president of Fintech Advisory, Inc., a large family office focused on distressed situations in emerging economies. During his 15-year tenure, Fintech completed deals in Latin America, Asia, Russia and Eastern Europe. Before this, he was the head of emerging markets corporate fixed income research at Lehman Brothers Inc., vice president in emerging markets proprietary trading at ING Capital Holdings Inc., and an investment analyst RRH Capital Management. Herrera and his family have long supported arts, educational and social organizations in California, Connecticut and New York. He received a bachelor of arts in Latin American studies from UCLA and attended Stanford University on a California Graduate Fellowship.

Mel Lindsey, who received his M.B.A. in 1999, is the founder and managing partner at Nile Capital Group and serves on the boards of Nile’s portfolio holding companies: Strategic Global Advisors LLC, Denali Advisors LLC, and Convergence Investment Partners LLC. Previously, Lindsey was director of institutional investments, North America at Investec Asset Management. Prior to joining Investec, he was managing director of Global Distribution at Artio Global Investors/Julius Baer Investment Management, or JBIM. During his tenure at JBIM, assets under management grew from $800 million to a peak of $78 billion, ultimately resulting in an initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2009. Lindsey was also managing director and portfolio manager on the value equity team at Wells Capital Management and a vice president at Shearson Lehman Brothers. Lindsey holds the chartered financial analyst designation and received his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Lindsey also attended IMD, Global Leadership Program in Lausanne, Switzerland, and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. In addition to his service on the UCLA Foundation board, he serves on the UCLA Anderson School of Management board of advisors, the investment committee for the California Community Foundation, and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles board of directors. He has also served on the board of the Toigo Foundation.