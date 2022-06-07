UCLA researchers and UC-affiliated corresponding authors now have greater opportunities for open access publishing, thanks to an agreement between the University of California and SAGE Publishing, one of the largest publishers of UC research in the social sciences and humanities.

The contract, which also extends to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, includes open access publication in most SAGE journals and provides reading access to the publisher’s full journal portfolio of some 1,100 titles.

“This agreement advances UC’s goal to accelerate the shift to a more open, fair, transparent and sustainable scholarly communication system,” said Dr. Derjung Mimi Tarn, chair of the UC Academic Senate’s Committee on Library and Scholarly Communication and a professor of family medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “This effort will advance the public mission of UC and its ongoing work to make the products of UC research and scholarship as freely and widely available as possible.”

Under the two-year agreement, UCLA authors will have the opportunity to publish their research open access at discounted rates in all hybrid journals via SAGE Choice and nearly all of SAGE’s fully ‘gold’ open access journals, together comprising more than a thousand journals.

Additionally, the UCLA Library will contribute $1,000 to open access publishing charges for all UCLA authors and will cover the cost in full when there is no available grant funding to pay the remainder or when the fee is less than $1,000.

Reading access to SAGE’s full range of journals — their Premier Journals Package — will be available to all UCLA researchers, affiliates and students.

The agreement takes effect today and will apply to articles accepted for publication between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2024. UCLA authors who choose to publish open access will use the SAGE Open Access Portal.