UCLA has received more than 169,800 applications for fall 2023 admission, with approximately 145,900 coming from freshman applicants and nearly 24,000 from transfer applicants — making UCLA once again the most applied-to four-year university in the nation.

Freshman applications dipped 2.6% from last year’s record-breaking total but remained at near-historic highs, having surged by a total of 34%, or roughly 37,000, in the last three years.

The proportion of freshman applicants from historically underrepresented groups remained strong and unchanged from 2022. Among those from California, African Americans represented 7% of the total, while Chicano/Latino and American Indian students accounted for 35% and 1%, respectively.

UCLA also continued to attract freshman applicants from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, with 41% of California freshman applications coming from first-generation students and 45% from low-income students.

Applications from transfer students decreased by 3.8%, in line with University of California–wide figures, reflecting enrollment declines at community colleges in California and nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the number of transfer applicants from underrepresented groups and diverse socioeconomic backgrounds remained robust and consistent with last year’s totals

► Read the University of California’s applications release.

Tables with systemwide application statistics, including data for UCLA and all other UC undergraduate campuses, are available from the University of California Office of the President.