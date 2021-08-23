A new program introduced by UCLA Athletics today will support student-athletes in building their personal brands and maximize name, image and likeness opportunities. The program, called Westwood Ascent, focuses on three pillars: education, brand building, and monitoring and disclosure.

“We enthusiastically embrace name, image and likeness,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA's Alice and Nahum Family Director of Athletics. “With the launch of Westwood Ascent, we're well-positioned to be a leader in providing our student-athletes the tools to maximize their NIL opportunities in Los Angeles and beyond. The future is here.”

In addition, UCLA Athletics has partnered with the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the UCLA Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports to create a series of workshops available to all UCLA student-athletes. The workshops, which began in July, highlight subjects including personal finance, brand-building, business law, contracts and ethics.

Read the full news release.