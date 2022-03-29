The department of education at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies ranks first among graduate education programs at public colleges and universities in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings released today. The department is the third-ranked graduate education program among all colleges and universities in the nation.

“Our now consistent ranking as the top public school of education reflects the hard work, dedication and brilliance of our outstanding faculty, students, staff and alumni,” said Christina Christie, Wasserman Dean of the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, who also said the recognition brings focus to the department’s influence in creating educational opportunity for all.

“We believe education is the most powerful vehicle for social transformation and greatly appreciate being noted by U.S. News and World Report for our efforts to promote a more just and equitable society,” she said.

