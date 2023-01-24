The online master’s degree program at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has again been ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report. In the publication’s 2023 list of best online engineering programs, UCLA moved up from the No. 2 spot last year, regaining the top position it held in 2020 and for three years in a row from 2015 to 2017.

UCLA Engineering’s Master of Science in Engineering Online program, or MSOL, has consistently been ranked first or second in the country by U.S. News since 2014, outperforming some of the most competitive programs at private and public universities.

Taught by the same faculty who teach on campus and delivered entirely online, the UCLA program allows engineering professionals to earn a master’s degree in two years while working full time. In 2022, the program awarded 173 master’s degrees, bringing the program’s total number of graduates to nearly 1,400 since its inception in 2007.

“We are honored by this recognition, which is a testament to the outstanding achievements of more than 60 faculty members who have set the highest standards in teaching and research,” said Bruce Dunn, interim dean of UCLA Engineering.

With 17 specialized areas of study, the program offers a robust curriculum in in-demand fields such as data science engineering, engineering management, manufacturing and design, and sustainable water engineering. UCLA Engineering also offers online non-degree certificate programs in power systems, cybersecurity, engineering entrepreneurship and other areas.

“At UCLA, we strive to provide our students with a rigorous program that is highly relevant to industry and designed to enhance the students’ technical skills and expand their career opportunities,” said Jenn-Ming Yang, the faculty director of the MSOL program and UCLA Engineering’s associate dean for international initiatives and online programs. “Many of our graduates are now in leadership roles, engineering change to solve societal problems and improve quality of life for generations to come.”

U.S. News & World Report based its 2023 rankings of 119 schools that participated in its survey on five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessments by senior academic officials at engineering schools, services and technologies, and student excellence.