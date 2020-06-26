Six members of The UCLA Foundation Board of Directors, joined by new board chair Craig Ehrlich whose election was announced in January, will assume new posts beginning July 1.

Ehrlich succeeds chair John Mapes, whose board service continues as immediate past chair of the board.

The volunteer-led board, which includes university leadership, comprises 24 passionate members who share their expertise, influence and generosity with the entire UCLA community. With donor-volunteer leaders engaged in areas across the campus, the board actively promotes philanthropy for UCLA and oversees the UCLA Investment Company, which manages the Foundation endowment and assets. The Foundation board also sets the annual payout rate.

The board elected Dennis Keegan, Christine Simmons and Zev Yaroslavsky to two-year director terms. Joining the board as directors, concurrent with their campus leadership roles, are D’Artagnan Scorza, president of the Alumni Association; Cheryl Lott, alumni regent-designate; and Chau Le, chair of the UCLA Chancellor’s Society.

Dennis Keegan , chairman, Digital Asset Strategies. Dennis Keegan is an experienced financial industry executive. He is particularly knowledgeable with regard to alternative investments and the management of market risk with respect to bonds, equities and derivatives. After receiving his M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson in 1980, Keegan began work at Salomon Brothers, where he became a member of the firm’s executive committee in 1993 at the age of 41. While at Salomon, Keegan was in charge of the firm’s proprietary trading activities, in addition to being head of risk management and co-head of fixed Income. Since leaving Salomon in 1995, Keegan has run a family investment company, Karkiden LLC, co-authored the book “Reality Check,” and managed the macro hedge fund Auspex LLC, which closed in 2008. He also currently serves as chairman for Digital Asset Strategies. Keegan has served on the boards of many local charities in his hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut. He also remains deeply involved with the Anderson School. He sits on the executive committee of the Anderson Board of Advisors and co-chaired the recent Anderson Centennial Campaign that raised $320 million. In addition to his M.B.A., Keegan earned a bachelor of arts in economics from UCLA in 1974. He served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1978.

Chau Le , chief operating officer, Northwestern Mutual Los Angeles. Chau Le is driven by her aspiration to be an influential businesswoman and community leader. She is passionate about creating a world-class financial services organization specializing in wealth management. She has dedicated her 25-year career developing strategic services focused on growing high performing advisors and teams. She leads all operations, encompassing financial planning, investment management, human resources and technology. Le has successfully integrated philanthropy with business goals to advance corporate responsibility. In 2017, she and John Klemm, also a UCLA alumnus, collaborated with UCLA CART/CAN and launched Peers For Careers, a pioneering program designed to help students on the autism spectrum improve their college experience and employability. Former chair of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, member of Women & Philanthropy, and philanthropist to Mattel Children’s Hospital, Chau has received numerous honors and awards for her work including the UCLA Award for Community Service. She graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1988 and earned her M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

Cheryl Lott , Buchalter APC. Cheryl Lott represents corporate clients, banks, mortgage companies and other financial institutions in both state and federal court. Her practice focuses on general business and commercial litigation. Lott also has extensive experience working on local, state, and federal regulatory matters and government procurement matters. She chairs the firm’s Los Angeles litigation department and is a member of the firm’s diversity and pro bono committees. Lott led the UCLA Alumni Association as its president from 2018 to 2020, concurrently serving on the UCLA Foundation Board. Lott was honored with the UCLA School of Law Emerging Leader award in 2019, is a member of the UCLA School of Law Alumni Board and is a founding member of the UCLA Law Women LEAD Board. While at UCLA Law, Lott served as co-chair for the Black Law Students Association, inter-organizational chair for La Raza Law Students Association, managing editor for the Chicano Latino Law Review and convention coordinator for the National Black Law Students Association-Western Region. In obtaining her J.D. in 2004, Lott also earned a concentration in Critical Race Studies and specialization in corporate law. Lott received her bachelor’s degree in political science and African American studies, with a minor in Chicano studies at UCLA in 2001.

D’Artagnan Scorza , executive director and founder, Social Justice Learning Institute. D’Artagnan Scorza is executive director and founder of the Social Justice Learning Institute and president of the Board of Education for Inglewood Unified School District. Also a lecturer for the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Scorza is a UC regent emeritus and the current president of the UCLA Alumni Association. Scorza is a U.S. Navy Iraq War Veteran, and upon his return to his hometown of Inglewood, he created the Urban Scholars program to help students receive academic support, career pathway guidance, personal growth and college scholarships. He also wrote and co-authored articles that focused on improving literacy practices for youth of color in urban communities. He was recognized as one of the 40 Emerging Civic Leaders under 40 in 2018 for paving the way in advocacy, policy and philanthropy and received the UCLA Recent Graduate Achievement Award in 2016. He is an Education Pioneers Fellow and a Business Alliance for Local Living Economies Fellow, working to end discrimination in rural and urban communities. He also serves on the PATHS UP advisory board, supporting workforce development for technologies that heal chronic diseases in underserved areas. Scorza has been quoted in publications about his work and is a regular speaker and presenter on a variety of topics including advancing racial and social justice. He earned his bachelor’s degree (2007) and doctorate (2013) from UCLA.

Christine Simmons , chief operating officer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Simmons is responsible for the day-to-day management and enhancement of the Academy’s internal organization and infrastructure, and is leading the Academy’s first Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity. Most recently, Simmons was a key member of the team that created Aperture 2025, an Academy initiative designed to expand diversity and inclusion standards within the organization. She is completing her final year as an alumni regent on the UC Board of Regents. A 1998 graduate of UCLA, she is the immediate past president of the UCLA Alumni Association, member of the UCLA Foundation Board of Directors, and treasurer of the Alumni Associations of the UC. She is on the advisory council for Next Play Capital, Shared Harvest Fund, and Women in Sports and Events. Simmons’ honors include the 2019 YMCA Brotherhood Award, 2017 WISE LA Woman of Inspiration Award, 2018 Ebony Power 100 list, University of California President’s list of 2017 Remarkable Women of UC, and L.A. Business Journal’s 2016, 2017 and 2018 list of 500 most influential people in Los Angeles. She volunteers for Better Futures for Thomazeau, a small, grassroots nonprofit that provides aid and is currently building a vocational school in Haiti.