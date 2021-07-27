UCLA Health hospitals are No. 1 in both Los Angeles and California and rose to No. 3 nationally in an annual evaluation published today by U.S. News & World Report. It is the first time UCLA Health has been ranked so highly nationally while also holding the top positions in both the city and the state.

UCLA Health once again earned a coveted spot on the national honor roll, which names only the 20 hospitals that provide the highest-quality care across a wide range of procedures and conditions.

UCLA Health earned top 10 rankings in 12 specialties: diabetes and endocrinology (3), gastroenterology/gastrointestinal surgery (4), geriatrics (4), pulmonology and lung surgery (4), ophthalmology (5), orthopaedics (5), psychiatry (5), cancer (8), neurology and neurosurgery (8), urology (8), cardiology and heart surgery (9), and rheumatology (9).

