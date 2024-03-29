UCLA Health has acquired the 260-bed West Hills Hospital and Medical Center and related assets from HCA Healthcare.

The transaction, which was finalized on March 28, will help address hospital inpatient capacity needs, allowing UCLA Health to provide world-class care to more patients across the region. The hospital has been renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center.

“UCLA Health is focused on enhancing timely and equitable access to health care throughout greater Los Angeles, and this acquisition is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “We are pleased to welcome West Hills staff members as UCLA Health employees as we work together to serve the community. I thank HCA Healthcare leaders for their efforts in completing this transaction with us.”

UCLA Health’s immediate priority during the ownership transition is ensuring continuity of high-quality care for patients and a smooth transition as the hospital’s operations are integrated with UCLA Health.

UCLA Health has retained the vast majority of health care professionals and support staff previously employed by HCA Healthcare at West Hills.

The acquisition includes a 260-bed community hospital with seven operating rooms and a free-standing ambulatory surgery center in the west San Fernando Valley, about 21 miles northwest of UCLA’s main campus in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. The hospital sits on a 14-acre site, providing future opportunities to expand care. UCLA Health operates primary and specialty care clinics in and near the San Fernando Valley and across Southern California and the Central Coast.

“This acquisition represents a strategic investment in our community and our mission,” Spisso said. “It will both increase convenience for patients living and working in the San Fernando Valley and provide critically needed inpatient hospital capacity in the UCLA Health system to serve more patients who require highly specialized care and treatments.”

UCLA Health will develop a comprehensive, long-term plan to upgrade the UCLA West Valley Medical Center property and optimize use of the additional capacity. The types of medical services offered at the medical center will remain unchanged while the strategic plan for expanded access is prepared.

In addition to UCLA West Valley Medical Center, UCLA Health also includes four other medical centers and hospitals — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA in Westwood and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center — more than 280 community clinics, and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.