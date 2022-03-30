Six locations within the UCLA Health system as well as the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center all received perfect scores and the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation calls the report “the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.”

“This designation is a testament to our commitment to fostering leading equity, diversity and inclusion practices across the organization, to build a culture that welcomes all,” said Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson, chief of health equity, diversity and inclusion for UCLA Health and associate professor of emergency medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation awarded top scores to the following UCLA locations:

Ronadl Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Stewart & Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital

Mattel Children’s Hospital

Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center

UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance

The index evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: