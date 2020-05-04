UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Medically oriented studies of autism still dominate the field and draw most of the millions in research funding. Such studies usually involve searching for autism-associated genes or trying to recapitulate behaviors of autism in mouse models. Yet many researchers who do such work “have never even seen the condition,” says Connie Kasari, a psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who notes that she has autistic people on her research team. “They don’t understand that social development in a mouse doesn’t look like social development in a human of any sort.”

Jonathan Fielding, a professor of public health at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there was a potential downside to different regulations in different parts of the country. “When you see examples of restrictions being relaxed, everyone else says, ‘Why not me?’” Dr. Fielding said. “That definitely makes compliance harder.”

It’s easy for asymptomatic carriers to infect others, said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA’s School of Public Health. “When you speak, sometimes you’ll spit a little bit,” she said. “You’ll rub your nose. You’ll touch your mouth. You’ll rub your eyes. And then you’ll touch other surfaces, and then you will be spreading virus if you are infected and shedding asymptomatically.”

“The systematic biases in our society leave Latino workers most vulnerable to the coronavirus,” said David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of public health and medicine at UCLA. “And these are the people who are going to be hardest to contact trace.” Immigrant communities are justifiably worried that each time they share information about their status and location, “it will come back to haunt them,” Hayes-Bautista said. “It makes sense that people are scared.”

Karin Michels, chair of the epidemiology department at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, said there was “no good data” to support the idea that the UV in sunlight would make any difference in the coronavirus infection rate. The risk, she said, depends more on how many people show up to the beach and whether they can practice proper physical distancing.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, said the potential for another wave of infections is greater the larger the crowd. Capacities could be limited to lower the risk, venues could institute temperature checks to help minimize the spread of the virus and the use of cloth face coverings would continue, Kim-Farley said.

States have a strong incentive to promote worksharing, said Till von Wachter, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. States pay for regular unemployment benefits through a tax on businesses, and if their unemployment funds run dry, those taxes can go up. States would therefore do themselves a favor by encouraging firms to use federally funded worksharing benefits instead of laying people off. ”The fact that states are slow in adopting this is essentially taxing their businesses,” von Wachter said.

“There has been a lot of speculation as to whether hydroxychloroquine can treat or prevent COVID-19,” said Dr. Raphael J. Landovitz, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator at the UCLA site. “This study provides an important opportunity for Los Angeles to partner with UW and the other collaborators to help answer this question definitively.” (Also: Medical Xpress)

“AMC’s position in this matter, which is to never show Universal pictures again, is absolutely not only the correct response for a theater chain to have, but really it’s their only response,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “That kind of comment from Jeff Shell could be a death knell for theater chains.” (UCLA’s Jonathan Kuntz is also quoted.)

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) Before COVID-19, when Hollywood people went to dinner parties together, one of the favorite subjects to debate was, ‘What happened to the Oscars and how can they regain their luster, their significance?’ For decades, if not generations, The Academy Awards show was not only Hollywood’s biggest night, but an evening that audiences the world-over cherished and admired.

If you tend to order orange chicken and deep-fried wontons, these being at the top of our list may come as a surprise. But as [UCLA’s Dana] Hunnes explains, Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese, aside from their salt, have the highest likelihood of being most healthful due to lots of steaming, lots of soups and them being low in animal protein.

Chemotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses chemicals to kill harmful, cancerous cells and prevent them from reproducing. Chemotherapy has become a mainstay for treating rapidly spreading cancers and, combined with other therapies, can help force cancer into remission or keep it from spreading further, said Dr. Deanna Attai, an assistant clinical professor of surgery at the University of California Los Angeles.