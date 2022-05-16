UCLA Library will welcome 20 top academic library managers to campus this summer for its biennial senior fellows program.
The residential program, which will be held this year July 11 to 29, combines management perspectives and tools for strategic thinking with practical and theoretical approaches to the issues confronting academic libraries, preparing fellows to pursue advanced leadership roles in the field.
Of the more than 250 fellows who have attended the program since its inception in 1982, about 100 have gone on to become library directors, including about 60 at Association of Research Libraries institutions.
“As has been true throughout the program’s history, the selection process for the incoming cohort of senior fellows was intensely competitive,” said Brian Schottlaender, the program’s director, who was a member of the 1995 cohort. “I am eager to welcome our new cohort to campus for a series of lectures, panels, workshops and field trips, and I look forward to the lively debate, discussion and new friendships that will follow.”
The program is the longest-running leadership development program in the library profession. The majority of this year’s participants were selected for the 2020 session, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 senior fellows are:
- Kelly Broughton, assistant dean for research and education services, university libraries, Ohio University
- Kimberley Bugg, associate library director, Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library
- Daniel Dollar, associate university librarian for scholarly resources, Yale University Library
- María Estorino, associate university librarian for special collections and director, Wilson Library, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Jennie Gerke, associate dean of university libraries, University of Colorado, Boulder
- Emily Gore, associate dean of libraries, University of Georgia
- Harriett Green, associate university librarian for digital scholarship and technology services, Washington University in St. Louis
- Elizabeth Gushee, associate dean, digital strategies, University of Miami Libraries
- Jonathan Harwell, associate director of collection and resource services, Georgia College & State University
- Amy Hoseth, associate dean, user services and assessment, Colorado State University Libraries
- Regina Koury, director, Paul Robeson Library, Rutgers University–Camden
- Rebecca Lubas, dean of libraries, Central Washington University
- Marla Peppers, associate dean, university library, Cal State Los Angeles
- Brian Rossmann, associate dean, Montana State University Library
- Joan Ruelle, dean, Carol Grotnes Belk Library, Elon University
- Anne Seymour, director, Welch Medical Library, Johns Hopkins University
- Zheng “John” Wang, dean, Meriam Library, Cal State Chico
- Berenika Webster, director of assessment and quality assurance, University Library System, University of Pittsburgh
- Suzanne Wones, associate university librarian for digital strategies and innovation, Harvard Library, Harvard University
- BethAnn Zambella, director of libraries, Denison University