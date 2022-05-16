UCLA Library will welcome 20 top academic library managers to campus this summer for its biennial senior fellows program.

The residential program, which will be held this year July 11 to 29, combines management perspectives and tools for strategic thinking with practical and theoretical approaches to the issues confronting academic libraries, preparing fellows to pursue advanced leadership roles in the field.

Of the more than 250 fellows who have attended the program since its inception in 1982, about 100 have gone on to become library directors, including about 60 at Association of Research Libraries institutions.

“As has been true throughout the program’s history, the selection process for the incoming cohort of senior fellows was intensely competitive,” said Brian Schottlaender, the program’s director, who was a member of the 1995 cohort. “I am eager to welcome our new cohort to campus for a series of lectures, panels, workshops and field trips, and I look forward to the lively debate, discussion and new friendships that will follow.”

The program is the longest-running leadership development program in the library profession. The majority of this year’s participants were selected for the 2020 session, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 senior fellows are: