Events will range from research and data workshops to lectures and screenings

The UCLA Library welcomes new and returning students, faculty, staff and visiting researchers with a schedule of fall quarter events designed to enrich the academic and community experience.

Ranging from research and data workshops to lectures and screenings, the programs are designed to share knowledge and support scholarly achievement through virtual and in-person engagement with library staff, resources and services.

Featured webinars include An Introduction to Chinese Illustrated Prints, with Lianxi Weng, a researcher formerly with the Gugong Palace Museum in Beijing, China, and Library and Societies Data and Software Sharing Series, a discussion about the importance of open access to research data and software. With an introduction by Roger Wakimoto, UCLA vice chancellor for research and creative activities, and a panel of experts from UCLA Library and the American Geophysical Union, this webinar will offer insight into services and recent advances intended to support research.

Other program highlights include an introduction to the new catalog search tool used by all UC campuses — UC Library Search; the inaugural UCLA Library data literacy workshop series; and a selection of research workshops focused on teaching foundational research skills.

Beginning Nov. 12, the UCLA Film & Television Archive, a division of UCLA Library, returns to the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum at UCLA with a program of free, in-person screenings consisting of new and classic titles from around the world including recent restorations, rare TV treasures and filmmaker tributes, plus special in-person guests. Curated by Archive programmers, the calendar of virtual and in-person fall events supports the Archive’s mission of offering access to unique moving images that provide insight into diverse communities and our shared cultural history.

Most events are free, and most are open to the public. For more details and a complete listing of events, see the UCLA Library calendar.

Research workshops

Oct. 14: What is Scrivener? Find out at Introduction to Scrivener, where participants will explore how to use the writing application for long-form writing projects. The workshop will cover core concepts, as well as topics including view modes, metadata, tagging and more.

Oct. 14: There is more to search than Google. Learn effective search strategies at Finding Sources at the UCLA Library and explore the best sources for finding information. This workshop is also available asynchronously.

Oct. 21: How can researchers use Microsoft Excel when conducting research? Explore basic and advanced techniques for working with data, including formatting and joining data sets at Excel for Research.

Oct. 21: Questions about citing sources and plagiarism will be answered during Collecting and Citing Sources. Learn how to track sources and auto-generate your bibliography to avoid problems down the road. This workshop is also available asynchronously.

Oct. 26: Adulting 101: Vegan Cooking Panel Q&A. Learn recipes and tips for vegan shopping and cooking from library staff and the UCLA Teaching Kitchen.

Oct. 28: Data and Misinformation: Blame It on the Algorithms will explore the role of social media business models and algorithmic data collection in the creation and perpetuation of misinformation. This is part one in the UCLA Library data literacy workshop series.

Oct. 28: What is DEVONthink? Find out at Introduction to DEVONthink, during which participants will learn how to use the management tool to collect, organize, edit and annotate documents.

Oct. 28: Writing a Literature Review will teach participants strategies for organizing their research in a clear and compelling literature review. This workshop is also available asynchronously.

Nov. 2: Want to make a difference in your community but aren’t sure where to begin? Adulting 101: Power and Politics in Los Angeles will explore opportunities for civic engagement using Los Angeles as a case study.

Nov. 4: Expert search librarians will cover fundamentals ranging from pre-registration and selecting databases to building your search and articulating methodology in Intro to Systematic Reviews in the Health Sciences.

Nov. 4: In Developing Your Research Plan participants will learn how to create a project timeline and keep research goals on schedule. This workshop is also available asynchronously.

Nov. 18: What roles do academics, scientific publishers and journalists play in perpetuating misinformation? Part two in the UCLA Library data literacy workshop series, Data and Misinformation: Academic Clickbait will examine ways academic research can get lost in translation when communicated to a non-specialist audience.

Nov. 18: To help everyone get more familiar with the new catalog and search tool for UCLA and all 10 UC campuses, Using UC Library Search will introduce the basics of finding materials across all the UC campuses, requesting materials from other institutions and efficiently searching using this new tool.

Dec. 2: Teaching and Outreach with Artists’ Books, Zines and Comics will explore ways to use the materials in participants’ own teaching or outreach practices. No prior experience with these materials is necessary.

Dec. 9: The final session of the UCLA Library data literacy workshop series will examine the consequences of making assumptions when collecting research data in Data and Misinformation: Lying with Statistics.

Presentations

Oct. 18: An academic panel will examine the importance of open access to research data and software and share resources available to researchers at Libraries and Societies Data and Software Sharing Series @ the UCLA Library and the AGU. Participants will include Wakimoto, and Todd Grappone, associate university librarian for digital initiatives and information technology at UCLA, and data experts from UCLA Library and the American Geophysical Union.

Oct.25–31: The Library celebrates Open Access Week with a series of programs covering open educational resources, copyright and fair use and the scholarly journey.

Nov. 19: The UCLA Richard C. Rudolph East Asian Library and UCLA Library Special Collections present An Introduction to Illustrated Prints, a webinar featuring guest speaker Lianxi Weng, a researcher formerly with the Gugong Palace Museum in Beijing, China.

Screenings

The UCLA Film & Television Archive calendar is available with expanded program descriptions on the Archive website. All fall events are free admission.

Oct. 28: The Archive’s Virtual Screening Room series continues with a new digital preservation of “In the Best Interests of the Children” (1977), a groundbreaking documentary on lesbian mothering portraying the diversity of experience, race and class among eight lesbian mothers and their children. The program will feature a Q&A with filmmaker Frances Reid.

Nov. 4: The Archive will present three more newly preserved episodes of the obscure series “Frankly Jazz.” This is a one-time live, virtual screening introduced by jazz historian and archivist Mark Cantor of Celluloid Improvisations.

Nov. 12: The UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Hugh M. Hefner Classic American Film Program present two Los Angeles restoration premieres on 35mm, “Mystery of the Wax Museum” (1933) and “Doctor X” (1932). The program includes a discussion with Alan Rode, author of “Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film.”

Nov. 13: The sole directorial feature from Black writer-director-actor Wendell B. Harris Jr., “Chameleon Street” (1990) portrays the true story of Detroit-based con man William Douglas Street Jr. Newly restored from the original camera negative by Arbelos Films, the Archive presents the Los Angeles theatrical premiere of this nearly lost masterstroke of independent Black cinema.

Nov. 18: Featuring two new scans from the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project collection, the group of short form works in “Goddesses and Other Truths”: Shorts by Lesbian Filmmakers, 1978-2003 was curated to center lesbian stories across various planes of experience and image making. Program will feature a Q&A with filmmakers Mary Guzmán, Jenni Olson and Greta Schiller following the screening.

Nov. 19: Join historian Alison Martino of Vintage Los Angeles for a celebration of the beloved local television series “Ralph Story’s Los Angeles: On The Move!” The retrospective will feature rare excerpts and two complete episodes exploring the city through its unique and, in some instances, forgotten modes of transportation.

Nov: 20: In “Careless Crime” (Iran, 2020), Iranian writer-director Shahram Mokri (“Fish & Cat,” “Invasion”) constructs an intricate cinematic puzzle that evokes the Cinema Rex tragedy, an act of arson that killed 420 moviegoers and sparked the Iranian Revolution. Mokri will join the program.

Dec. 4: One of the most widely sought-after Hollywood cinematographers was Chinese-American emigre James Wong Howe, who is today considered one of the most innovative directors of photography of all time. In Through the Lens of James Wong Howe, the Archive presents two 35mm prints from our collection that highlight his masterful work, “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957) and “Seconds” (1966).

Dec. 10: “Sambizanga” (Angola/France, 1972), director and co-writer Sarah Maldoror’s gripping adaptation of José Luandino Vieira’s novela, recounts the events preceding the armed struggle against Portuguese rule beginning in 1961. The L.A. restoration premiere will feature Annouchka de Andrade, daughter of Sarah Maldoror.

Dec. 11: The Outfest UCLA Legacy Project presents director Jamie Babbit’s short film “Stuck” (U.S., 2001, Andrew J. Kuehn Jr. Foundation preservation premiere) and her feature film, “But I’m a Cheerleader” (U.S., 1999). Now a venerated LGBTQ cult classic, the feature-length satire takes the heinous trend of gay conversion therapy and stretches it to hyperbolic heights. Babbit will appear in person.

Dec. 17: Broadcast two years before the Cuban missile crisis confronted the world with the dire possibility of a catastrophic thermonuclear war, the primetime network television drama “Playhouse 90: ‘Alas, Babylon’” (U.S., 4/3/60) offered viewers a shockingly realistic look at the potential horrors of the atomic age. Narrated with solemn resignation by noir veteran Dana Andrews, the controversial production won critical praise and condemnation for daring to portray the tragic aftermath of a major nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union.

Dec 18: The timeless classic, “The Red Shoes” (U.K., 1948) was restored to 35mm using both traditional photochemical and cutting-edge digital processes, bringing its astounding production design, sumptuous color palette and revolutionary treatment of dance on film to vivid new life. Peter Sellars, renowned director of theater and film, UCLA distinguished professor of world arts and cultures/dance and founding director of the Boethius Institute at UCLA, will introduce the film.