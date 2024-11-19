Key takeaways A new memorandum of understanding brings together the resources of the largest and busiest port in North America with the nation’s No.1–ranked public university.

The partnership will foster environment-centered collaborations with port-adjacent communities while advancing both institutions’ commitment to sustainability.

The memorandum also aims to create new learning, research and workforce opportunities for students and faculty from UCLA and local community members.

UCLA and the port have previously collaborated on research initiatives related to energy, air quality, environmental protection and clean technology.

UCLA and the Port of Los Angeles signed a memorandum of understanding based on their mutual dedication to sustainable operations and the health and well-being of local communities at the South Bay Summit on Friday, Nov. 15.

The event, organized in cooperation with the ADEPT Group and the Los Angeles Regional Collaborative for Climate Action and Sustainability, was held at the UCLA South Bay campus in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The memorandum focuses on fostering collaborations with neighborhoods and communities around the port and UCLA South Bay, like San Pedro and Wilmington, while supporting both institutions’ commitment to sustainability. The agreement also looks to create new learning, research and workforce opportunities for students and faculty from UCLA and local community members as the port continues to integrate the latest maritime innovations, supply-chain management approaches, clean technologies and ocean sciences.

David Esquivel/UCLA UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt signs the memorandum at the South Bay Summit as Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka looks on.

“UCLA and the Port of Los Angeles share core commitments to advancing sustainability, helping build healthier communities across the region and innovating for the public good,” said UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt. “This agreement will allow us to forge new collaborations between two of L.A.’s most important and impactful institutions.”

The new partnership is a natural one, the organizers said. The port, the largest and busiest in North America, is also working to become the world’s most sustainable. And UCLA South Bay, acquired in by UCLA in September 2022, is gearing up to offer a curriculum based on sustainability, climate change and environmental justice — expanding opportunities for students and faculty at the nation’s No. 1–ranked public university.

“Joining our two formidable forces together, this evolving partnership has significant and long-term potential,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “Together, we’re already working on solutions to further optimize port operations, reduce emissions and promote eco-friendly practices, particularly as they relate to the communities in and around the port complex.”

The agreement builds on collaborations between the port and UCLA that have already seen real-world benefits. Researchers with the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have worked with the port to test a new carbon dioxide–removal technology that could have far-reaching benefits for clean air and green energy. And the UCLA Anderson School of Management, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA have partnered with the port on a range of initiatives, from assessing energy operations and greenhouse gas emissions to the tracking of fish and other marine animal populations.

David Esquivel/UCLA The exterior of UCLA South Bay in Rancho Palos Verdes, 30 miles south of UCLA’s Westwood campus.

Perched on a bluff on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the ocean, the 25-acre UCLA South Bay campus features classrooms, recreational facilities and event space, along with an additional 11-acre residential site in nearby San Pedro.

UCLA South Bay was the first of three major acquisitions by UCLA in recent years. UCLA Downtown, a landmark art deco building in the city’s Historic Core, hosts dozens of community-engaged academic, research, arts-related and outreach programs, and the UCLA Research Park, on the site of the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall in West Los Angeles, will be home to the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA and UCLA Center for Quantum Science and Engineering.