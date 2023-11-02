The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, a global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement professionals, has recognized several UCLA communications, marketing and special events efforts in its 2023 regional best-of list.
Ten projects earned top spots on the Best of District VII Awards roundup in several categories:
- UCLA Magazine’s fall 2022 issue, which won a national silver award from CASE earlier this year, was honored in the Alumni/General Interest Magazines (Printed Once a Year) category.
- UCLA Alumni’s Career Coaches Network and Webinar Series, also recognized nationally by the council earlier this year with a silver award, won in the category of Alumni Relations Initiatives.
- UCLA Strategic Communications’ events team was recognized for “Moment of Reflection” in the In-person Special Events category.
- UCLA’s media relations team was honored for its innovative Wildfire & Climate Weekly newsletter in the category of Communications Initiatives.
- The UCLA media relations team, broadcast studio team, social media team and editing team were recognized for their package “BeHere/1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American Incarceration” in the Communications: Storytelling category.
- The UCLA College Magazine’s “Food for Thought” issue received recognition in the Design: Covers category.
- The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA won for several projects: Class of 2026 White Coat Celebration, which received a national bronze award from the council earlier this year, Match Day 2022 and Class of 2022 Commencement, all in the Videos: Student Audience (Short) category; and The Med School Project documentary, in the Marketing Initiatives category.