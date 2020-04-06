Los Angeles County neighborhoods with significant Latino and Asian American populations are particularly vulnerable to economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report sponsored by the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, along with Ong and Associates.

“Entire communities are in a precarious financial situation, weakening the economic base in areas that already have a history of underinvestment and limited opportunities,” said Paul Ong, lead author and Center for Neighborhood Knowledge director.

According to the report, almost 60% of Latino-majority neighborhoods and 40% of Asian-majority neighborhoods will be affected. In comparison, 12% of white-majority neighborhoods will face the same level of economic disruption caused by the global pandemic. The report includes recommendations for state and local officials to support low-wage workers in Los Angeles County.

“Latinos and Asian Americans are critical to the continued success of Los Angeles County’s economy, and the impact that their families and neighborhoods will see in this crisis requires urgent action,” said Sonja Diaz, executive director of the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

Read the news release on UCLA Luskin’s website, which includes a link to the report.