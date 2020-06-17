The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has created a virtual conversation series with costume designers and production designers from Apple TV+ and Netflix shows.

The new UCLA Design Showcase West Salons will debut Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. PDT. The first features Deborah Nadoolman Landis, costume designer and UCLA TFT distinguished professor, moderating the Apple TV+ Costume Designers Salon featuring panelists John Dunn (“Dickinson”) Jill Ohanneson (“For All Mankind”) and Trish Summerville (“See”).

The series continues June 27 and June 28. RSVP for the Design Showcase West Salons.

