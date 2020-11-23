Thirty-six UCLA scholars have been named as the world’s most influential scientific researchers.
Clarivate released its annual list of the most highly cited researchers, which includes dozens of UCLA scientists across various disciplines. The list is compiled by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate using data based on scholarly publication counts and citation indexes. The selected researchers wrote publications that ranked in the top 1% by citations in their field for that year, according to the Web of Science citation index.
The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering had eight faculty members named among the world’s most influential researchers.
Current UCLA faculty members and researchers who were named to the list, noted with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:
- Matthew Budoff, medicine
- Jun Chen, bioengineering
- Genhong Cheng, microbiology
- Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine
- Giovanni Coppola, neuroscience and human behavior
- Michelle Craske, psychology
- Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry
- Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
- David Eisenberg, chemistry
- Gregg Fonarow, medicine
- Daniel Geschwind, neurology
- Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
- Sander Greenland, epidemiology
- Ron Hays, medicine
- Steve Horvath, biostatistics
- Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
- Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences
- Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry
- Nathan Kraft, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Dennis Lettenmaier, geography
- Aldons Lusis, medicine
- Bengt Muthen, education
- Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
- Matteo Pellegrini, molecular, cell and developmental biology
- Steven Reise, psychology
- Antoni Ribas, medicine
- Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Jeffery Saver, neurology
- Michael Sawaya, molecular biology
- Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
- Marc Suchard, biostatistics
- Kang Wang, electrical engineering
- Edward Wright, astronomy
- Yang Yang, materials science and engineering
- Wotao Yin, mathematics
- Jeffery Zink, inorganic chemistry