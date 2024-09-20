Key takeaways UCLA is the first university in California to incorporate OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise into its operations.

Access to the advanced AI technology will be granted to students, faculty and staff engaged in initiatives focused on innovation in teaching, learning and research.

An open call for project proposals that utilize the technology will be issued to the campus community later this year.

In a move to further position UCLA at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancements and to bring focused innovative technology to UCLA and the University of California system, the campus is set to introduce OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise to its academic, administrative and research communities.

This agreement with OpenAI makes UCLA the first university in California to incorporate this advanced technology into its operations. The agreement, which was negotiated with support from the UC Office of the President, also paves the way for other UC campuses to access and use a UC-specific version of OpenAI’s interactive and natural language–based tool.

“We are thrilled to bring this resource to our university and eager to see how Bruins will leverage this tool to foster innovation and drive efficiencies in diverse applications in the coming months and years,” said Lucy Avetisyan, UCLA’s associate vice chancellor and chief information officer.

Avetisyan has been leading efforts to integrate AI technology use at UCLA and guiding the implementation of the campus’s Digital Campus Roadmap, which is strengthening the foundation of campus technology and propelling innovation in support UCLA’s five-year strategic plan.

Access to ChatGPT Enterprise — a version of ChatGPT intended for large organizations and tailored for University of California use — will be granted to UCLA students, faculty and staff engaged in initiatives to support their creativity and innovation in teaching, learning and research.

Later this year, the campus will issue an open call for project ideas and proposals from students, faculty and staff, with key areas of interest including enhancing student success, amplifying research efforts, and boosting institutional effectiveness and efficiency. Details regarding submissions will be shared with the UCLA community this fall.

“We look forward to working closely with UCLA to find the best ways for ChatGPT to support a rich learning experience and cutting-edge research,” said OpenAI’s chief operating officer Brad Lightcap.

This opportunity to access OpenAI’s specialized tools comes at a crucial moment, as experts in many fields evaluate the potential —and potential challenges — of AI technology, which is commonly used to generate a wide range of content, including text, graphics, audio and synthetic data, said Chris Mattmann, UCLA’s newly appointed chief data and artificial intelligence officer.

“Generally, in higher education, AI can be used for scheduling appointments; maintaining calendars; creating customizable learning experiences; generating practice quizzes, tests and lecture notes; and assisting in research and data analysis, among other tasks,” Mattman said.

Many members of the UCLA community are already embracing AI in interesting ways. Among them is Deanna Needell, a mathematics professor and executive director of the UCLA Institute for Digital Research and Education, who has used AI to teach numerical linear algebra by having the technology write code to implement an algorithm that she and her students can analyze in class.

“AI has drastically changed the world and will continue to do so,” said Needell, whose academic research largely centers around fairness and transparency in AI. “As educators, we need to make sure our students have the best chance of helping this change be a positive one.”