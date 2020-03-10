To the Campus Community:

Like many of you, I have been carefully following news about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We have been working around the clock with other campus leaders and public health officials to consider how it has and could continue to impact our students, faculty and staff and developing plans for every possible scenario. While there are no confirmed cases at UCLA at this time, I believe that it is important for communities to look out for one another and to do what is best for our global and UCLA communities.

This is why, after detailed and thoughtful discussion, consultation with experts, and planning and preparation, we have decided to enact the following changes to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective tomorrow, March 11:

We will suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats).

Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it.

We’re transitioning over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people.

Campus remains open, including housing, hospitals, clinics and research laboratories.

We will be in touch before April 10 as facts change and we reevaluate these plans.

If you are a student or faculty member and have specific questions or concerns, reach out to your department chair or dean. Schools will communicate more specific guidance and information, building on our plan for academic continuity. If you are an employee, please contact your manager and further guidance will be forthcoming. Please continue to check UCLA’s dedicated COVID-19 website for updates.

I know this raises a lot of questions about courses, like performance courses, that are difficult to teach remotely and, for our staff who support campus operations, what their roles will look like. We understand there will be questions around many issues. Please be assured that answers and additional information will be forthcoming over the next few days.

Our new policy regarding nonessential in-person events with more than 100 people will mean that organizers must work toward canceling conferences and large events through April 10. Attendance at all UCLA Athletics home events will be largely spectator-free through April 10 and limited to individuals essential to safely and effectively managing events.

I know these changes may cause some stress and uncertainty. Please bear with us while we manage this complicated transition. Counseling services are available for students through UCLA’s Counseling and Psychological Services. Staff and faculty may seek services at the Staff and Faculty Counseling Center. If you develop flu-like symptoms — fever, cough and difficulty breathing — and are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, seek medical attention. Students should call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217 and faculty and staff should call their health care providers. Please always call ahead before arriving.

Students: I know you will miss your friends and all of the activities you enjoy on campus. I want to thank you in advance for your cooperation, flexibility and academic integrity during this time. Please read more online about resources available to you.

Faculty: I know these transitions will require you to transform how you deliver instruction and conduct final exams. Please know that we will work to provide the support and training you need to make this change as smooth as possible. Watch the Academic Senate homepage for further guidance.

Staff: Please work with your supervisors to be flexible in these uncertain times and know that additional information about business continuity will be provided. You can find the UC Office of the President updated leave policy (PDF) online.

And, finally, for our entire community, please also remember that COVID-19 is clearly going to disrupt and change our schedules, habits and lives for the foreseeable future. This will not be a perfect transition; however, it will not change who we are and what we do. It will also never compromise UCLA’s impact in our community and the broader world. How we react and work together in times like these help define who we are, and I have no doubt that the Bruin community will once again rise to the occasion as we transition to our second century.

Sincerely,

Gene D. Block

Chancellor